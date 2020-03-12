If you’re considering hiring a homecare provider for yourself or a loved one, it’s important to interview several agencies and compare their answers. Here are the most important questions to ask:
• Do you perform quality checks every 90 days to ensure my loved one is getting the right care, and that our caregiver is still a good match?
• Can you provide same-day placement of a caregiver?
• Do you screen caregivers annually with national background checks?
• Do you coordinate care between the caregiver, our loved one and the family?
• Does a real person answer your phone 24/7/365?
• Do you create a custom care plan that addresses my loved one’s evolving physical, emotional and social needs and happiness?
• Does your philosophy foster lasting relationships between your caregivers and clients?
• Do you provide your caregivers with health insurance, a 401(k) plan, paid sick days and vacation, and pay their taxes and workman’s compensation?
• Do you require annual training to keep caregivers’ skills sharp?
Take these questions with you when you interview caregiver agencies. Then afterward, review their answers side-by-side for a clear comparison of what each provides.
For an appointment with an agency that can answer yes to all 9 questions, contact Homewatch CareGivers of Tucson at 520-219-0363.