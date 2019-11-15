Over 804,000 family caregivers in Arizona take care of loved ones over the age of 18 in their homes. In addition to everyday expenses that aren’t covered by insurance, they struggle with the expense of making small modifications that could help ensure the safety of their loved ones.
Now, thanks to the persistence of AARP and others, the Family Caregiver Grant Program has been established in Arizona and will begin January 1 on a first come, first served basis.
According to AARP.org, individuals earning up to $75,000 annually and couples earning up to $150,000 are eligible to be reimbursed for making small improvements to their home, up to $1,000 per individual aged 18 or over under their care.
Small improvements include safety items - like grab bars and ramps for wheelchair access - that can make a big difference in keeping loved ones safe.
A pilot grant program is funded for two years. At that point it will be evaluated to determine if it should be further funded.
The typical cost to install three grab bars is around $140, but it can cost more if the area of installation needs to be reinforced or modified in some other way first. The average cost nationwide to install a ramp varies from $1,285 to $1,845 depending on the materials used and the length of the ramp. While $1,000 won’t cover the ramp, it will help cut its cost significantly.
