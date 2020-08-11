A recent study published in The Lancet found that older people who feel good about their lives may live 30% longer than those with gloomy outlooks.
Research study of 9,000+ people.
Researchers from Princeton and Stony Brook Universities in the U.S. collaborated with researchers from the UK’s University College London and studied 9,050 people with the average age of 65. In a questionnaire, they were asked questions that measured how much control they felt they had over their lives, how strong a sense of purpose they had and the feeling that what they do is worthwhile.
Positive seniors lived 2 years longer.
The researchers then divided participants into four groups ranging from highest to lowest measures of happiness and followed the groups for 8.5 years. They found that the group with the highest level of happiness lived about two years longer than the group with the lowest level of happiness.
Tips for a longer, happier life.
If you want to be in the group that lived longer, think about what you can do to make yourself happier and your quality of life better. For example:
• Think positive thoughts throughout the day - the brain believes what you tell it.
• Cultivate good relationships with family and friends.
• Take a class or take up a hobby.
• Volunteer where you think you could make a difference.
For more ideas, visit https://www.homewatchcaregivers.com/care-community-blog/.