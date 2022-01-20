If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Accidents and Illness affect us all. One moment you’re safe, and the next moment you need help fast.
Here’s how to be prepared for whatever may happen:
• Emergency Contacts and Medication lists - Keep an up-to–date list of meds and emergency contacts near the phone. Pet Owners: Include contact info for someone who can watch your pets.
• Fall Detection/Emergency Alert Devices - If you live alone, get a medical alert device or clip your phone to your clothes or walker/wheelchair so you can always call for help.
• Key Lockbox - The fire department can install a lockbox at your home so emergency personnel can enter if you cannot come to the door.
• Know your options - Have a Long Term Care policy? Know what it covers and how to use it BEFORE you need it!
• Designate trusted friends or family - Make plans to enable someone to speak for you if you can’t, like a Medical Power of Attorney.
• Living Will and DNR - These forms state your wishes to undergo (or not) life saving medical treatments. Get Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) forms from the fire department, doctor’s offices or online. Emergency personnel are trained to look for DNRs on your refrigerator (must be printed on an orange background and signed by a witness to be valid).
Even if you do not currently need care, be ready just in case. Stop in for a free Emergency Preparedness Checklist or call us to schedule a free consultation: 520-625-2050.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone