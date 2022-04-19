Spring has sprung, and with that, we start to see some changes in our beautiful AZ desert and mountains. But what else has changed over the last year or so?
Working with people in urgent health and emergency situations, one of the complications that we run into is old contact information, medication lists that are not up-to-date, unreachable emergency contacts, etc.
Keeping this information up to date can save precious minutes in an emergency situation:
• Medication lists - Are you on blood thinners or narcotic pain medications? Maybe you are on a different kind of insulin now? Emergency response teams and ER doctors need to have current medication lists to give you the fastest, safest care.
• Emergency/Contact Information - In an emergency you may want your spouse or emergency contact to know right away. So make sure this is up to date. (Include who to contact about tending to any pets, too.)
*We recommend keeping this info posted on your refrigerator and in your wallet/on your person.
We are now EMBRACE IN HOME CARE (Previously Home Care Assistance). Our office staff, caregivers, address and phone number are the same. The only thing that is changing is our name and our ability to serve more areas.
Please stop in anytime for more information, our free Local Resource Guide or just to say hello!
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste#119, Green Valley (in the Safeway Shopping Center)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone