We previously discussed the importance of having DNR Orders, Medication Lists and Emergency Contacts where emergency personnel can see them. Here are a few additional steps to consider when planning for medical emergencies or a decline in your health:
• Designate a LOCAL contact as your advocate. Put this person at the top of your Emergency Contacts list after ensuring they are willing to do this. You want someone you trust who can be with you while you aren’t feeling well to take notes on doctors orders, arrange additional care and help you through recovery.
• Talk to a Home Care Agency BEFORE you need one. Sometimes your doctor may require you to have home care arranged prior to your discharge. You may also need transportation and assistance to get home. The last thing you want to do while in the hospital is worry about researching and interviewing agencies. Interview and compare several in advance and add them to your Emergency Contact list.
• Advanced Medical Directives/Power of Attorney/Living Will and Trust - There are several options for legal documents that allow you to designate someone you trust to ensure your wishes are honored. Talk to your attorney or financial advisor to help you choose the best option for you.
For more information and resources (Checklists, Info Sheets, Blank Forms and Templates) call us at 520-625-2050 to request yours or drop in to our office at 1325 W. Duval Mine Rd., Ste. 119 (In the Safeway Shopping Center).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone