Different types of excellent home care assistance are available to you.
In-home medical services like Home Health , Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, etc. generally require a doctor’s order/referral to be covered under your insurance or Medicare. Visits are usually performed by a nurse, CNA or otherwise qualified professional who can check vitals, address wound care and/or provide assistance bathing.
Non-medical in-home care providers can help with personal care such as assistance bathing, toileting, mobility/safe ambulation, dressing and grooming, light housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, laundry, errands, and transportation. Non-medical services are not covered under health insurance/Medicare.
Community Programs and Services are widely available at little or no cost in Green Valley, including transportation, meals, medical equipment rentals, grocery deliveries and much more.
To make safe and educated decisions, consider:
• Is the agency/company licensed, bonded, and insured?
• Can they provide references?
• Do they perform background checks and drug screenings?
• Interview multiple agencies.
• Beware the ‘private caregiver’ who may not work with an agency because they have a criminal record, cannot pass a drug screening, or want unsupervised access to your home. Green Valley is unfortunately a target for these predatory behaviors.
For a FREE Local Resource Guide and a free Agency Comparison Checklist, call us at 520-625-2050 or visit us at 1325 W. Duval Mine Road #110, Green Valley 85614.