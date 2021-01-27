When you need home health care - whether for a few hours or round the clock - make sure the helper has been chosen specially for you or your loved one.
What does personalized fit mean?
Personalized fit means matching interests, routines and even personalities. So someone who loves to knit gets a caregiver who knows about dropped stitches and casting on. A boating enthusiast is matched with someone who can tell fish tales of their own. And someone who likes to stick to a routine gets a caregiver who is a stickler for details.
Extra training is key.
It’s important that caregivers are trained in the type of care they will be giving. Many patients have some cognitive decline as they age, so caregivers should understand that and know how to help them with focus, memory and problem solving activities.
