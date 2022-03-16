Caring for someone with cognitive difficulties can be a challenge. Here are some tips to help:
1) Patience – Mood swings, repetitive questions and other behaviors are concerning but the person on the other side may also be frustrated and not understand their own feelings or reactions, which could be triggered by physical discomfort, embarrassment, or confusion.
2) Communicate Calmly and Concisely – Communication or questions can be overwhelming to someone with dementia. Ask yes or no questions or limit to 2 choices. Speak clearly, calmly and simply.
3) Do Not Correct – The most difficult time for someone experiencing cognitive decline is often early on when they are aware and embarrassed that their memory or reasoning is failing. Provide accurate information without ‘correcting’ or being condescending.
Example:
Person A: “We need to get ready to go get groceries today.”
Person B Responding Incorrectly: “We already did that! Did you forget?!”
Person B Responding more considerately: “We got plenty of groceries yesterday. Did we forget something you wanted?”
4) The Golden Rule – Remember that we all age and will have our own struggles. Treat someone the way you would hope to be treated in their shoes.
5) Take Care of Yourself: Give yourself a break to recharge physically and emotionally. Ask for help – even if it’s just a friend to talk to.
To receive information on local resources or to schedule a free In-home assessment please call us at (520) 625-2050.
