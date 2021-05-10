Long Term Care can be confusing and every policy may be different. Here are some Frequently Asked Questions and Answers:
Q: Doesn't Medicare or Health Insurance cover In-Home Care costs?
A) No. Medicare/Insurance usually covers medical care that your doctor requests, e.g. wound care, physical therapy, RN to check vitals/provide bathing assistance. It does not cover non-medical care like assistance with mobility, toileting, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation, cognitive exercises or light housekeeping.
Q: Does Long Term Care Insurance Cover In-Home Care?
A) Yes, usually. LTCI almost always covers in-home care. Your policy may have limitations regarding who is considered a 'covered provider'. Some policies will allow a family member, neighbor or friend but most require working with a licensed agency.
Q: How much will my LTCI cover?
A) This varies for every policy so it's important you know some of your policy basics such as:
• Are there monthly, daily or annual caps on covered services?
• How long will I have coverage once I start a claim? (Some cover up to 5 years after the initial claim, some less, some more, including continued coverage for your lifetime)
• Do I have an Elimination Period? (You may have to pay out of pocket during this period.)
• How do I start a claim/qualify? (Usually by phone. Your LTCI company may require an in-person assessment.)
