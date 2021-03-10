We often hear the warning that caregivers need to look out for their own health by taking care of themselves too. But how can caregivers do that when they’re already so busy?
Plan time for yourself.
It’s easy to say to “make time for yourself.” But caregiving is so all-consuming, when added to your other responsibilities, the time goes by before you realize you did not have any time for yourself, again.
Put yourself on the schedule.
You might take a class that interests you, say an art class or Italian cooking class, nothing that requires homework or is stressful. The idea is to have something fun to look forward to, and to go to that’s just for you.
Arrange for another caregiver.
If you need someone to cover for you while you’re gone, consider calling a home care service that will work by the hour and send the same caregiver every time, for a few hours or a few days.
Give yourself planned time off.
Once you see how doable it is to have someone fill in for you, consider taking a break from caregiving several days a week, or half days. Give yourself a long weekend, or break up the week by taking half days off.
Caregiver burnout is real. To talk about scheduling time with experienced, professional caregivers who are matched to your loved one, contact HomeCare Assistance at 520-625-2050.