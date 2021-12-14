If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Here are tips on staying safe this winter, indoors and out:
Space Heaters - Place on hard floors only, never on furniture or where water could splash (e.g. near kitchen sinks or bathtubs). Keep heater at least 3-5 feet away from everything; never leave it on unattended or while you sleep. Plug directly into a wall outlet; surge protectors/extension cords could cause electrical fire.
Smoke/C02 detectors - The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning is highest in the winter. Replace the batteries in your smoke and C02 detectors annually (or sooner if alarm chirps). Test detectors to make sure they work.
Winter depression aka Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) - Vitamin D can help, so get 10 minutes of noontime sun daily, with arms/legs uncovered, or take supplements.Talk to your doctor to rule out other issues and/or discuss treatments.
Icy/slippery walkways – Try to avoid wet or icy walkways and always wear shoes with good traction and non-skid soles. Keep the walkways around your home clear and clutter-free.
“Falls” Season - Cozy winter socks cause falls too! Don’t move around the house wearing regular socks, especially on bare floors. Wear hard soled slippers or socks with sticky-grip bottoms to avoid sliding and falling.
Cold/Flu Season - Talk to your doctor about Flu and Covid-19 vaccines/boosters. Wear a mask in crowded places and carry hand sanitizer with you to use after touching public surfaces. Wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.
