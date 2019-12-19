It’s difficult to name the most memorable moments of our San Miguel de Allende 2019 tours. Every tour was enjoyable; every group was unique and every traveler was very special.
We walked the cobblestone streets, sipped coffee, beer, wine and tequila in the main plaza…visited the markets and enjoyed delicious fruit, ice cream, candies, Mexican sweet bread and, of course, all kind of tacos!
We ate simple, homemade meals in family-owned restaurants, had tranquil lunches in the gardens of Ajijic by the lake, and dined in amazing restaurants like the Santo Coyote in Guadalajara.
We heard concerts in theaters and on the street-- mariachis, world-class tenors, jazz and Cuban music.
We took the San Miguel trolley all the way to the highest viewpoint and rode horses in the canyons at Xotolar ranch, while others took a dance or cooking class or relaxed in the hot spring waters.
We bought fine art, folk art, textiles, shoes, dresses, wood figurines, blown glass, and Mexican silver jewelry.
2019 was a good year for us, as we had the pleasure of taking Green Valley people to visit the delightful San Miguel de Allende. In 2020, along with tours to Guadalajara, Chapala, Ajijic, Tlaquepaque and Chapala, we will open our tour to the Copper Canyon via one of the most dramatic passenger train rides in the world. To plan your enchanting 2020 trip to Mexico, stop into The Happy Quail or call 520-404-2053.