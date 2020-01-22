Its full name is Dolores Hidalgo, Cradle of National Independence, named for the cries against Spanish rule that rose from the town square centuries ago.
Musicians play on Sundays in the square. Families gather there, sitting on wrought iron benches enjoying the afternoon. Dolores retains much of the charm of old Mexico.
The town is famous for their nieves or ice creams, all homemade and sold from carts that set up everyday in the town square. "¿Camarones?" (Shrimp?) the vendor asked, pointing to a container of ice cream with flecks of pink and red.
Oh what the heck. My husband Stuart ordered the shrimp ice cream which the vendor scooped generously into a waffle cone. I picked up a small wooden paddle spoon and tasted it. Not bad. Feeling more adventurous, I looked at the list written haphazardly on a piece of cardboard tacked to the side of the cart, showing some 25 flavors - from the typical vanilla, strawberry, pecan and chocolate to the more exotic mango, papaya, tequila and avocado, to elote (corn), fried pork skin and red wine.
Loading up on several flavors, we walked towards the Parroquia de Nuestra Senora de los Dolores, a magnificent 1770s church with pink stone figures and rose stucco walls bordering the square, where a crowd of kids in school uniforms was forming to honor the flag. A perfect afternoon in Dolores Hidalgo.
