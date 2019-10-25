In the summer of 1977, I was 10 years old, and my father had planned a train trip for our family to the Copper Canyon in the state of Chihuahua Mexico.
My mother grabbed my sister and I very tightly by the hand while getting into the train, and would not let go until we were in our seats.
I didn’t know back then I was getting in the famous train CHEPE, an engineering marvel that since 1961 has been running from the town of El Fuerte to Copper Canyon. It is considered one of the most spectacular train rides in the world.
Imagine going from sea level to the top of the magnificent Sierra Madre! The tracks pass over 37 bridges and through 86 tunnels rising as high as 8,000 feet above sea level.
The Copper Canyon is larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon and offers incredible views. Although it receives thousands of visitors, it remains one of the most remote places in Mexico.
We arrived in the beautiful town of Creel, and from there we would visit all of the incredible sites nearby.
With a population of 5,000 people, Creel marks the highest point of the train. Beginning its life as a logging town, today Creel is full of colorful craft shops, small family-owned restaurants and lodges.
We have returned numerous times, but this one, celebrating my father‘s birthday under the shooting stars in Creel, would be forever in my heart.
