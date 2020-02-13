El Fuerte is a colonial town which means “The Fort,” and a recreation of the original was built exactly where it existed long ago. It now contains a museum showing the history of the area and town.
The town was founded by Spaniards in 1590, and is not only a nice getaway destination in itself, but also one of the departure points for the famous CHEPE train that heads up the Copper Canyon.
The primary drainage for the Copper canyon system exits and passes through El Fuerte in the form of a large river. Many buildings in town are from the original Spanish colonies, and over the past 20 years, great effort has gone into restoring these buildings.
The town of El Fuerte is internationally known as a bird watching destination, and for its cuisine. There are many little restaurants scattered about the town where foods particular to this region can be found. Located only about 50 miles from the coast, a variety of seafood dishes can be enjoyed.
The park of the downtown or Plaza de Armas, is the center of activity, particularly on the weekends when live music can be heard. It is very enjoyable to stroll around the park with an ice cream in hand, of which there is a splendid selection. The architecture is fabulous, and many buildings can be entered, such as the government building.
