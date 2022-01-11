If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The daily fluctuation in mortgage interest rates may seem puzzling, especially when they change by mere fractions from one day to the next. Actually, though, there is rationale behind mortgage rates.
The Federal Reserve
The U.S. central banking system monitors and reacts to our economy’s ups and downs, as well as global events and conditions, by lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy. The Federal Reserve doesn’t set mortgage rates, but they tend to go in the same direction because they follow the same economic indicators.
Economic data and inflation
When unemployment goes down, the stock market rises, hourly wages are up, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on the rise, interest rates tend to go up in response. When jobs decline, the stock market dips, manufacturing slows and the housing market is weaker than expected, rates go down.
Global events and economies
Our economy doesn’t exist in a bubble; we are connected to world economies, so when European economies decline, terrorism or unrest occur, or natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes affect foreign economies, our interest rates go down.
