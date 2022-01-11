rates

The daily fluctuation in mortgage interest rates may seem puzzling, especially when they change by mere fractions from one day to the next. Actually, though, there is rationale behind mortgage rates.

The Federal Reserve

The U.S. central banking system monitors and reacts to our economy’s ups and downs, as well as global events and conditions, by lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy. The Federal Reserve doesn’t set mortgage rates, but they tend to go in the same direction because they follow the same economic indicators.

Economic data and inflation

When unemployment goes down, the stock market rises, hourly wages are up, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on the rise, interest rates tend to go up in response. When jobs decline, the stock market dips, manufacturing slows and the housing market is weaker than expected, rates go down.

Global events and economies

Our economy doesn’t exist in a bubble; we are connected to world economies, so when European economies decline, terrorism or unrest occur, or natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes affect foreign economies, our interest rates go down.

