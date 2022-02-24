If you rent your home, you know firsthand the joy of leaving repairs to the landlord. You don’t have to pay annual property taxes either.
Hidden fees when renting
Rest assured, however, that the costs of taxes and anticipated repairs are figured into your rent. That’s one reason why it costs more to rent per month than you’d pay in a mortgage. To be worthwhile to the owner, rent has to cover the mortgage plus repairs, taxes, HOA fees and more, and hopefully leave some left over as profit.
Costs and benefits of ownership
Yes, repairs are up to you when you own a property. As the owner, though, you also reap the tax benefits, build equity in your home as you pay down the mortgage, and can someday own your home outright. It will probably have appreciated in value, too.
In many parts of the country, home owners have the task of mowing grass, shoveling snow and other lawn chores, but here in Southern Arizona, we have many options for maintenance-free lawns and, as you know, no snow!
Down payments and closing costs
You might recall from December’s column that you don’t need as much for a down payment as you may think, and sometimes none at all! Closing costs can often be split or covered by the seller.
For information about home mortgages, contact Vernon Loree at 520-406-3452.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone