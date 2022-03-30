It can be nerve wracking to wait for an answer on your mortgage application. You completed all the paperwork, provided the necessary documentation, and answered your loan officer’s questions. What could be causing the wait?
Do’s and don’ts to keep in mind
Sometimes, there could just be a backlog of applicants. But you can help make sure you’re not causing the wait by doing – and not doing – certain specific things:
• Check and recheck your application before submitting it, making sure all of your information is correct and legible. If possible, ask someone else to proofread it. Being one number off your correct address or income flags a problem immediately.
• Don’t apply for any new credit while your application is under review. That will cause a credit inquiry, which shows up in your file, and changes your debt-to-income ratio even if you end up not accepting the new credit offer.
• Don’t co-sign a loan for anyone else, even if you could afford to cover their loan and your new mortgage.
• Be ready to explain any deposit that isn’t payroll that goes into any account.
• Make all of your payments on time.
• Don’t move, change jobs or your name.
• Set aside the funds you need for closing costs so you don’t spend any of it.
• Check your voicemail and email often, and promptly answer any questions from your loan officer.
