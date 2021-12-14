money

You always hear about the magic number of a 20% down payment for a mortgage, as if you’re foolish to go in with a lesser amount.

Actually, it all depends on the buyer’s circumstances. What’s best for one buyer isn’t necessarily best for another.

Benefits to a 20% down payment

A 20% down payment leaves you with a smaller loan and a smaller monthly payment. On a $200,000 mortgage, a 20% down payment is $40,000. That means the buyer is only mortgaging $160,000. Also, buyers aren’t required to carry private mortgage insurance if they put 20% down, so that saves on their monthly payment, too.

Benefits to a lower down payment

Mortgage loans are available with 3%-5% down payments, and in some cases, even 0% down. Lower down payments allow buyers to get into a new home earlier, taking advantage of low mortgage interest rates and getting the home they want while it’s available.

Have an emergency fund, too

For some, who have the 20% saved but not much more, it might make sense to use less of their savings for a down payment so they have funds for that “rainy day.” Many financial experts recommend having an emergency fund of 3 to 6 months of living expenses to cover the mortgage, food, utilities, gas and all other expenses in case of job loss, medical bills or other circumstances.

For help with mortgage loans, contact Vernon Loree at 520-406-3452.

