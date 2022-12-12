The biggest “energy hog” in your home or office usually can’t be seen. It’s out of sight and out of mind … until you get your energy bill.
Up to a 40% loss in capacity
Leaky ductwork can account for up to a 40% loss of a home’s cooling and heating capacity! In fact, because ductwork distributes air under pressure, a 1” hole in the ductwork is like living with a 25-square inch hole in the wall of your house.
Where do the leaks come from?
Loose seams, joints, and connections in the ductwork typically cause the leaks. Occasionally, ductwork connections separate or holes can be made in the ducts during installation. Common problem areas are:
• Damaged, torn, or disconnected ducts
• Poorly installed or sealed registers
• Leaks in the furnace or air handler components including air filter slots
• Kinks in flexible ductwork
What are signs of leaks in the ductwork?
Uncommonly high utility bills are often the first sign of leaky ducts. Other signs include:
• Uncomfortably hot or cold rooms
• One room hotter or colder than the rest of the house
• Excessive indoor humidity and/or dust
• Musty odors or fume smells
Sealing your ductwork can often be the most cost effective way to increase home energy efficiency and lower your heating and cooling costs.
Call Green Valley Cooling and Heating to learn more about sealing your leaks: 520-625-1234.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone