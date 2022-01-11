If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
No matter how well-maintained your HVAC system might be, you’re going to have to replace it at some point. An old or damaged HVAC system can result in issues such as growing energy bills and poor indoor air quality. Not sure if it’s time to invest in a new HVAC system? Here are some helpful signs that it might be time to start looking:
Over 10 years old: The Department of Energy recommends homeowners replace their system every 10-15 years. Modern systems are durable, but major components can deteriorate after ten years depending on use and care. Also, if your system uses R22 refrigerant, which is no longer being manufactured, it’s expensive to use.
Repair costs add up: Consider the repair costs of an older system. Generally, a new system will be a better investment.
Energy bills keep increasing: An HVAC system’s efficiency tends to decline with age. This can be problematic for those who do not have these systems serviced at least once or twice a year. Upgrading to a high-efficiency system can significantly cut down your energy bills.
Home isn’t comfortable: An aging system often is not powerful enough to supply air throughout your home and will struggle to keep it at a consistent temperature. Keeping this system will result in an uncomfortable home environment and increased energy bills.
