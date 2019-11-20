Aeroseal duct sealing is a patented technology that tackles leaks from the inside with UL tested and approved sealing material. It's clean, safe and guaranteed for 10 years in residential applications.
A certified Aeroseal technician inspects and evaluates your central air duct system and recommends ways to improve your comfort and system efficiency, solve air flow problems and maximize savings.
To start the Aeroseal duct sealing process, all room registers are replaced with foam plugs. The air conditioning indoor coil, fan, and furnace are temporarily blocked with a foam plug to keep sealing particles out of this equipment.
Then the patented injection machine is connected to the air duct system and injects into the air ducts adhesive particles which seek holes and cracks throughout the ductwork. The particles attach to and seal any hole or crack without coating the inside of the ductwork.
After sealing, the technician will again measure the duct system leakage and provide you with a certificate showing duct leakage amounts before and after sealing, a graph of the sealing process, plus overall heating or cooling capacity improvement.
Another certification shows the tightness of the duct system after sealing. Aeroseal can reduce duct leakage by up to 90%. Some homeowners can save up to $1,000 a year in energy costs and a typical building up to 30% of HVAC energy use. Tucson Electric Power has incentives up to $300 for Aeroseal Duct Sealing.
For more information about Aeroseal, contact Green Valley Cooling & Heating today, (520) 625-1234.