An energy audit in your home can provide numerous benefits, including:
Cost savings: An energy audit can help identify areas where energy is wasted in your home and suggest cost-effective ways to reduce energy consumption so you can save money on your energy bills.
Increased comfort: An energy audit can help identify areas where your home may be drafty or poorly insulated so you can increase the overall comfort of your home.
Environmental benefits: Reducing your energy consumption has a positive impact on the environment, as it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Improved indoor air quality: An energy audit can help identify sources of indoor air pollution, such as mold or radon, and suggest ways to improve the air quality in your home.
Increased home value: Energy-efficient upgrades can increase your home’s value, as many buyers are now looking for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly homes.
Look for proof of certification
Make sure the professional who performs the energy audit has their BPI (Building Performance Institute) certification, which is required in Arizona. They should also hold NATE (National Association of Technical Excellence) certification(s) to best identify opportunities of energy improvement/savings from your HVAC system.
Having these certifications means they have passed rigorous tests of their knowledge in heating and air conditioning technology and repair, as well as being licensed to perform an energy audit.
To have an energy audit performed at your home by a trained, certified, and licensed professional, call us at 520-625-1234 for an appointment.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone