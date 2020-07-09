This in-duct air purifier installs directly within your existing air conditioning or heating system air ducts. The REME HALO® actively purifies pollutants at the source, and brings a plethora of benefits to create healthy indoor air:
• Dual ionizers to reduce airborne particulates (dust, dander, pollen, mold spores).
• Kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.
• REME® reduces sneeze germs by 99% in the time a sneeze can reach three feet.
• New zinc ions kill 99% of viruses on surfaces.
• Unlike portable units that are limited to the room in which they are placed, the REME HALO® provides whole home and building purification.
• Easily integrated with your existing HVAC system with silent operation.
Unfortunately, our air is not always fresh. Outdoor air is impure with both allergens and pollutants that flow through our homes. The air outside naturally makes its way inside, bringing those unhealthy impurities with it. It is highly recommended that you manage your home’s indoor air – making it the highest quality you possibly can so your body has more ability to fight off the stuff in the outside air that you are not in control of.
Green Valley’s indoor air quality specialists will assess and diagnose the obstacles keeping you from enjoying the purest air possible. Our custom solutions can meet your needs and budget. Call our office today for more information on “clearing the air.” (520) 625-1234