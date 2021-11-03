If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
This in-duct air purifier installs directly within your existing air conditioning or heating system air ducts. The REME HALO® actively purifies pollutants at the source, with all-new features to create healthy indoor air including:
• Unlike portable units that are limited to the room in which they are placed, the REME HALO® provides whole home and building purification
• Integrates easily with your existing HVAC system with silent operation
• Replaceable LED cell module with 2.5x longer life than mercury vapor UV light
• First washable ceramic catalyst for high-load environments like cigar bars or smoking rooms
• Mercury-free, ozone-free
• Environmentally friendly
• Automatic self-cleaning ionizers
• Designed to turn on/off with your HVAC system
When you make your home’s indoor air the highest quality you possibly can, your body has more ability to fight off the stuff in the outside air that you are not in control of.
Green Valley’s indoor air quality specialists will assess and diagnose the obstacles keeping you from enjoying the purest air possible. Our custom solutions can meet your needs and budget. Call our office today for more information on “clearing the air.” (520) 625-1234
