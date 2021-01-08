Getting through our coldest months safe and warm takes more than making sure your heater works. Here are some tips to use throughout your home:
Thermostat: Test to check it is displaying the correct temperature and settings you (or Green Valley Cooling & Heating) programmed, and replace the batteries.
Humidifier: Change the damper setting on your humidifier to the “winter” setting.
Carbon Monoxide detector: Install one if you haven’t yet to avoid the hundreds of incidences every year where families fall victim to Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning. Choose a detector with an audible alarm to signal if CO reaches unsafe levels, and test it every six months.
Ceiling fan: Reverse your ceiling fans to bring the warm air down.
Cold air returns: Make sure your cold air returns have at least six inches of space between them and any furniture or personal items. Blocked cold air returns will decrease your system’s efficiency.
Windows, doors, electric outlets and light fixtures: Check for air leaks and caulk, install or replace weather stripping, or insulate as needed.
Let the sunshine in: During the winter months, the sun angles lower, generating a higher level of solar heat. Open window coverings on the south side of your home during the day and close them at night.
Schedule duct and dryer vent cleaning: There’s no better time than winter to ensure the air you’re breathing is clean and free of impurities, dust, dirt and dander.
