Many people think that VRV (Variable Refrigerant Volume) and VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) are two different HVAC technologies. Actually, VRV and VRF are two different terms for the same HVAC technology.
Two names, same technology
The first VRV HVAC systems were invented by Daikin during the early 1980s, and Daikin registered the VRV term as an official trademark. All other companies use VRF for their similar HVAC systems and, eventually, VRF became the more common term for these types of systems.
Most traditional air conditioning systems are either totally “on” or “off.” When your thermostat tells the outdoor unit to cool your home, your compressor runs full power until it reaches the desired temperature.
When the temperature in your home dips — even just one degree — the compressor kicks in at full power again to get your home back to the desired temperature. This inefficient process uses a great amount of electricity and strains your compressor.
In contrast, a VRF/VRV system examines the outdoor temperature vs desired indoor requirements, and determines the exact rate the compressor needs to run to reach the desired comfort level.
Greater efficiency, less wear and tear
This technology is not only much more efficient, it also reduces wear on your compressor.
VRV/VRF technology offers many benefits:
• Saves energy because the compressor isn’t “on” all the time.
• Offers heat pump technology during colder months.
• Connects multiple zones with their own thermostats to one condensing unit.
