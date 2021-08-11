If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Aeroseal duct sealing is a patented technology that tackles leaks from the inside out by using a UL tested and approved sealing material. It's clean, safe, and guaranteed for 10 years in residential application.
To start the Aeroseal duct sealing process, all room, ceiling or floor registers are replaced with foam plugs. A small access hole is cut into the supply or return air plenum and a temporary collar is attached. The air conditioning indoor coil, fan, and furnace are temporarily blocked with a foam plug to avoid the entrance of any sealing particles into this equipment.
The Aeroseal duct sealing system injects adhesive particles into your air duct system to seal holes and cracks throughout the ductwork. The adhesive duct sealing particles attach directly onto holes and cracks, sealing them without coating the inside of the ductwork.
When the process is complete, a sealing certificate shows duct leakage amounts before and after sealing, as well as a graph of the sealing process, plus overall heating or cooling capacity improvement. A tightness certification shows the tightness of the duct system after the sealing process.
Aeroseal can reduce duct leakage by up to 90% and save a typical homeowner up to $1000 a year in energy costs. A typical building can reduce up to 30% of HVAC energy use.
