Your HVAC system is very similar to a car, with many moving parts that can wear out over time and other components that need regular cleaning. Regular maintenance is imperative for your home comfort system to function properly and efficiently.
Maximize energy savings
One of the main reasons to maintain your system is to maximize your energy savings. Dirty components can cause your system to have to work more than 20% harder. This drives up your energy costs and puts extra stress on your system.
Increase your system’s lifespan
Did you know the expected lifespan of properly maintained HVAC systems in southern Arizona is 13-15 years? The expected lifespan of systems in southern Arizona without regular maintenance is 10-12 years.
Keep your warranty in effect
All HVAC manufacturers offer warranties on their product. What many people don’t understand is that the manufacturer can deny a warranty claim if the failure was due to lack of maintenance.
By having regular maintenance performed, your manufacturer warranty will be upheld. Also, if there are any issues that come up during your maintenance and your system is under warranty, it can be addressed right away.
The bottom line
Having your system maintained as part of your spring cleaning routine will protect your investment, and make sure it will work well when you need it. For information or an appointment, contact Green Valley Cooling and Heating at 520-625-1234.
