You can’t see your air ducts, so you don’t even think about them. But think about this:
Just a 1-inch hole in an air duct can cause you to lose as much as 40% of your cooling and heating capacity.
40%?? That’s huge. And since you’re running your AC or heat continuously to try to make up for the loss, your electric bill can be shockingly high.
What causes air duct leaks?
Lots of issues can cause leaky ducts:
• Loose seams, connections or joints
• Damaged, torn, or disconnected ducts
• Poorly sealed registers and grills
• Leaks in the furnace or air handler components e.g. air filter slots
• Kinks in flexible ductwork
Signs of air duct leaks
Any of these problems can mean you have air duct leaks:
• Uncomfortably hot or cold rooms
• One room hotter or colder than others
• Excessive indoor humidity and/or dust
• Musty odors or fume smells
Solutions for leaky air ducts
A qualified HVAC technician can pressure test your system for leaks and inspect all ductwork for problems, resulting in increased cooling and heating system efficiency and savings on your electric bill.
