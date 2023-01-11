Last month in this column we discussed how to tell if you have leaks in your ductwork. High utility bills and one room colder than the others in your home are signs of duct leakage.
First get an inspection
The first step is to hire a reputable cooling and heating company to perform a complete inspection of all your home’s ductwork. A trained and certified technician will look for any signs of leaks, like small holes in seams and tears in the ductwork itself. Even small openings can cause big leaks.
The inspection should include pressure tests, where air is forced through the ducts to help detect leaks that may not be visible to the naked eye. Leaks can then be identified by location, size, and amount of leakage.
Cleaning may be needed
Sometimes ductwork needs to be cleaned before inspections are done so the ducts are free of dirt, dust and debris so holes, gaps or disconnected pieces can be found more readily. Or, the technician may suggest cleaning ductwork so dust and other particles can be pushed out and cleared away, especially if you have pets or someone in the home has asthma/breathing troubles or is allergic to dust, pollen or animal dander.
Increase comfort and safety with sealing
Thoroughly sealing your ductwork with Aerosol Duct Sealing keeps heated or cooled air in and chemical smells, harmful gasses, and unpleasant odors out.
