Now that warm weather is here, beware of imposters who offer to do work on your air conditioning system. Do a little research before hiring any company.
Check Their Credentials
If a company claims their technicians are certified by North American Technician Excellence (NATE), see if they are listed on the NATE website as certified. Check with the Registrar of Contractors (ROC) to be sure they’re licensed and in good standing. Check the Better Business Bureau for complaints. Read online reviews from Yelp and Google and be wary if they have a lot of unhappy customers.
Watch Out for Scammers
There are several red flags that should put your scam detector on alert.
Cheap Tune-Ups. When offers sound too good to be true, they usually are. If a company advertises tune-ups for $45 or less, their game is probably to find something to “fix” that doesn’t actually need fixing. That’s how they make up for their low fee.
Adding Unnecessary Refrigerant. If you’re told your system needs “recharged” with refrigerant, you probably have a leak. If they don’t mention a leak, they’re going to keep coming back to recharge your system while they also recharge you.
Telemarketing. Beware of telemarketers altogether. Reputable Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning professionals don’t call you for business.
Look for Part II on scammers next month. Meanwhile, for any AC or ventilation issue contact Green Valley Cooling and Heating at 520-625-1234. We invite you to check our credentials with NATE, ROC and the BBB.