In southern Arizona, a well-balanced and regularly serviced air conditioning and heating system can achieve maximum energy efficiency, costs less to run, provides superior cooling and heating, protects air quality, and maintains longer equipment life. Did you know that the expected lifespan of a properly maintained system in Tucson is 13-15 years? If you are noticing issues with your system, ask yourself these questions:
• Does my system receive annual maintenance?
• Is my system over 10 years old?
• Does my current system have a warranty?
• Are there hot or cold spots in my home?
• Do I have high utility costs?
• Does my system use obsolete refrigerant?
• Am I seeing excessive dust in my home?
If you are answering yes, it might be worth being proactive about options on replacement prior to the summer heat. The good news is that new systems come with the latest technology to operate with the highest level of efficiency. Often, you’ll find that your new system saves you money on your monthly electric bill. We recognize that purchasing a new system is an investment. That’s why Green Valley Cooling and Heating partners with Tucson Electric Power to offer replacement rebates to homeowners.
Current rebates are:
• ENERGY STAR® AC/heat pump quality installation with early retirement of qualifying existing system up to $900
• ENERGY STAR® AC/heat pump quality installation – up to $650
• Duct sealing (varies based on actual leakage reduced) – up to $300
Don’t wait for your cooling system to break down on the hottest days of summer. Consider replacing your older, less efficient system now and take advantage of available rebates by calling Green Valley Cooling and Heating at 520-625-1234 today.
