Unfortunately, our air is not always fresh. Outdoor air is impure with both allergens and pollutants that flow through our homes. The air outside naturally makes its way inside, bringing those unhealthy impurities with it. It is highly recommended that you manage your home’s indoor air — making it the highest quality you possibly can so your body has more ability to fight off the stuff in the outside air that you are not in control of.
The Center for Disease Control states flu season hits the U.S. as early as October, affecting nearly 5%-20% of Americans yearly. Even more menacing than the flu, however, is the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
One technology is the redesigned REME HALO, a whole-house air purifier that installs directly within your existing air conditioning or heating system’s air ducts to purify pollutants:
• Kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.
• New zinc ions kill 99% of viruses on surfaces
• Reduces sneeze germs by as much as 99% in the time it takes a sneeze to reach 3 feet.
• Dual ionizers to reduce airborne particulates like dust, dander, pollen and mold spores.
Green Valley Cooling & Heating can help you find indoor air quality solutions to meet your home’s needs. Call our office to schedule your FREE Indoor Air Quality Assessment at 520-625-1234.