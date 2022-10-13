Changing seasons mean changing weather, so it’s a good time to have an HVAC professional check out your heating system.
Get a tune-up before an emergency
A licensed and trained HVAC technician can help prepare your system and make sure it is running efficiently. An annual tune-up on your furnace or system can reduce the risk of an emergency breakdown, increase the lifespan of your system, lower monthly energy bills, ensure the safety of your household and provide peace of mind for you and your family.
Clear out clutter
Another way to prepare for the chilly months is to make sure the furnace closet, room or garage area is free from clutter and that your furnace is easily accessible. This can even prevent a possible fire when the furnace is in use.
Have ducts cleaned
Cleaning the ducts and vents can be another benefit. A licensed and trained HVAC technician can clean anything that might be blowing out through your ducts and vents into your home and lungs. A duct cleaning guarantees a cleaner living environment, reduces allergens and irritants, removes unpleasant odors, improves airflow efficiency and helps you breathe better.
Consider a programmable thermostat
Along with convenience, programmable thermostats can save you money, keep your home a consistent temperature, increase your system’s efficiency and provide alerts to possible problems.
To help prepare your home and heating system for the cooler weather, contact Green Valley Cooling & Heating at (520) 625-1234.
