No one has to remind us how much we need to conserve our dollars these days. And, most businesses - including HVAC companies - are looking for ways to increase profits and market share.
As a result, some HVAC companies are offering “low,” even “no” cost service calls. Sure, this sounds attractive to those on a tight budget, but are these offers real? The adage “if it sounds to good to be true – it probably is” applies here, but there are additional issues that consumers should know about. Issues that could turn a “cheap” service call into a costly disaster.
The “cheap” service call
Let’s look at a bit of reality. Trained and competent HVAC service technicians don’t come cheap. It’s common that an experienced technician can cost an employer from $50.00 to $70.00 per hour in salary and benefits.
How then, can the company make money by charging consumers $49.95 per service call? Well, they can’t -- unless the service technician can turn that service call into a profitable venture. They may be tempted to replace functioning components with new, or over-diagnose the problem, or sell something that is not needed.
Some HVAC companies put so much pressure on their service technicians to convert a service call into profit, that long term customer service and fixing the actual problem take a back seat to the lure of big bucks.
