Outdoor air contains both allergens and pollutants. When that air is brought indoors during heating or cooling, it brings those unhealthy impurities with it.
Help fight off flu and COVID
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season in the U.S. lasts from October into May. Even more menacing than the flu, however, is the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
If you can make your home’s indoor air the highest quality you possibly can, chances are your body will have more ability to fight off pollutants in the outside air that you cannot control.
Consider whole-house air purifier
A good, knowledgeable cooling and heating company will keep up with available products and technology. That means analyzing their test results to see how well they work before making recommendations.
The REME HALO LED is a whole-house air purifier that installs directly within your existing air conditioning or heating system’s air ducts to purify the air:
• Dual ionizers to reduce airborne particulates like dust, dander, pollen and mold spores.
• Kills up to 99 percent of bacteria, mold and viruses.
• Reduces sneeze germs by as much as 99 percent in the time it takes a sneeze to reach 3 feet.
• Works to purify your entire home, not just the one room where a portable unit is placed.
Green Valley Cooling & Heating can help you find indoor air quality solutions to meet your home’s needs. Call our office to schedule your FREE Indoor Air Quality Assessment at 520-625-1234.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone