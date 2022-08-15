In summers years ago, people were mainly concerned about cooling their space. Today,
In summers years ago, people were mainly concerned about cooling their space. Today,
technological advances have brought us ways to cool more efficiently while improving
Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) too.
The latest HVAC / IAQ components can reduce allergens and other contaminants that can cause allergic reactions and chronic illnesses.
When installing or modifying an HVAC system, today’s HVAC professionals consider key environmental factors such as:
• The “tightness” of the structure & inside air exchange rates
• Structural configuration – attached garages, location of heat sources, new additions, materials used, etc.
• Geographic location – prevailing winds, high/low humidity
• Presence of biological and chemical contaminants
• Existence of volatile organic compounds
• Presence of combustion by-products
IAQ for home and business
If you own a business, you and your employees spend eight or more hours every day indoors, so IAQ is just as important at work.
Whether for home or business environments, an experienced, proven HVAC contractor can:
• Evaluate indoor air quality and HVAC system requirements
• Perform a complete Energy / IAQ Audit
• Prioritize best solutions, with cost estimates and time frames for each step
• Deliver and maintain the right HVAC / IAQ system for your unique situation
To achieve and maintain a healthy, comfortable indoor environment, look for a reputable HVAC contractor with NATE Certified Technicians. Let them put you in control of both indoor comfort and a healthy indoor air environment.
Brought to you by Green Valley Cooling & Heating, www.greenvalleycooling.com, 520-625-1234.
