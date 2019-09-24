Last month, we talked about the different environmental factors that can affect the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and comfort in your home or business. In Part 2 this month, we want to help you understand potential problem sources and their solutions.
IAQ Potential Problem Sources
The human body can absorb contaminants through ingestion, contact and inhalation. IAQ contaminants are either biological or chemical and the majority of these can be present in inside air. Here are a few of the common airborne contaminants:
• Mold, dust mites, pollen and human/animal dander
• Combustion by-products – carbon monoxide
• Car exhaust – from attached garages
• Occupant-caused – cigarette smoke, some clothing
• Building materials, cleaning products, pressed wood products, paints, insulation, carpets, adhesives
Examples of Solutions
Creating and maintaining the best IAQ can require the use of one, or a combination of, the following:
• High quality furnace filters (basic filtration)
• Electronic air cleaners, air purifiers (fine particle filtration)
• Ultraviolet lights (kills microbial organisms)
• Energy and heat recovery ventilators (pull clean outside air IN – send polluted indoor air OUT)
• Humidifiers
• Select non-polluting paints, building materials and other items that won’t release contaminants into the indoor environment
A qualified HVAC contractor can assess which contaminants could be sources of problems in your HVAC system and suggest how to solve the problems and leave you with clean, comfortable IAQ.
For an in-depth home energy and air quality assessment, regular maintenance or any HVAC issue, contact Green Valley Cooling & Heating – www.greenvalleycooling.com or
520-625-1234.