This is the third part in our series on how to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) of your home or business. In Parts 1 and 2, we talked about the contaminants that can cause problems with IAQ - from mold and dust mites to cigarette smoke and building materials – and the different solutions that can make your IAQ pleasant and comfortable.
Team Up With the Experts
Although it may seem complex, creating a comfortable and “clean” indoor air environment can be accomplished easily by teaming up with an experienced and proven HVAC contractor that can:
• Evaluate indoor air quality and HVAC system requirements
• Perform a complete Energy / IAQ Audit
• Prioritize solutions and deliver cost estimates and time frames for completion of each step
• Deliver and maintain the right HVAC / IAQ system for each unique application
The good news is that there is no need to live or work in a “sick” environment. Using the latest HVAC / IAQ components available, businesses and homeowners can reduce allergens and other contaminants that can cause allergic reactions and chronic illnesses. Now maintaining indoor comfort and a clean, healthy, indoor environment can be a reality.
Look for an HVAC contractor that is also designated as a qualified Healthy Air Specialist. Let them put you in control of both indoor comfort - and a healthy indoor air environment.
