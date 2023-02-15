Your HVAC system contains many parts that can wear out over time and other components that need regular cleaning. Regular maintenance is important for your system to function properly and efficiently.
Maximize energy savings
One of the main reasons to maintain your system is to maximize energy savings. Dirty components can make your system work more than 20% harder. This drives up your energy costs and puts extra stress on your system.
Add 3-5 years to your system’s life
Did you know the expected lifespan of properly maintained HVAC systems in southern Arizona is 13-15 years? Without regular maintenance, its expected lifespan drops to 10-12 years. So your system could potentially last as much as 3-5 years longer just by maintaining it.
Lack of maintenance voids your warranty
All HVAC manufacturers offer warranties on their products. What many people don’t understand is that the manufacturer can deny a warranty claim if the failure was due to lack of maintenance.
By having regular maintenance performed, your manufacturer warranty will be upheld. Also, any issues that come up during your maintenance visit while your system is under warranty can be addressed right away.
The bottom line
Regular maintenance will protect your investment, making sure it will work well when you need it. For information or an appointment, contact Green Valley Cooling and Heating at 520-625-1234.
