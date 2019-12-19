We’re often concerned with the health of the outdoor air we breathe. But if you’re like most people in the U.S., you spend as much as 90 percent of your time indoors. Between work, home life and sleeping, you’re indoors most of the time.
Knowing that, isn’t it important that the indoor air you’re breathing is healthy?
Common home contaminants
Indoor air quality (IAQ) can suffer for many reasons, including:
• Mold
• Dust mites
• Pollen that comes indoors
• Human and animal dander
• Combustion by-products like carbon monoxide
• Car exhaust from attached garages
• Cigarette smoke and some clothing
• Building materials
• Cleaning products
• Pressed wood items
• Paints
• Insulation
• Carpets and adhesives
Get help from the pros
Fortunately, an experienced and proven air conditioning and heating contractor can evaluate your IAQ and HVAC system requirements and recommend the right HVAC / IAQ solution for you, including one or a combination of solutions such as:
• High quality furnace filters (basic filtration)
• Electronic air cleaners, air purifiers (fine particle filtration)
• Ultraviolet light (kills microbial organisms)
• Energy and heat recovery ventilators (clean outside air IN – polluted indoor air OUT)
• Humidifiers
• Selecting non-polluting paints, building materials, cleaners etc.
For help improving your indoor air quality, contact Green Valley Cooling & Heating today, (520) 625-1234.