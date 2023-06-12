Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, you can earn tax credits for energy efficient upgrades to your home or business.
While tax deductions are subtracted from your taxable income, tax credits are deducted dollar for dollar from the tax you owe, so they’re a big deal.
Energy efficient AC systems
If you install a new, more energy efficient air conditioning system, you can earn a $300 tax credit for 2022, which bumps up to a 30% tax credit in 2023. Ask an expert to help you determine what qualifies.
Different types of heat pumps
Electric and natural gas heat pumps qualify for a $300 tax credit for 2022, and a 30% tax credit in 2023.
Credit for water heaters
Heat pump water heaters are eligible for a $300 tax credit for 2022, and a 30% tax credit from 2023 on. Solar water heaters get the 30% tax credit.
Tax credits on other upgrades
The Act also gives tax credits for solar and wind energy, doors and windows that save energy, battery back-ups and more. Some of the credits have annual dollar limits.
Whole home energy audits qualify for tax credits too!
Not sure what you need?
Get the details at www.energy.gov, tab Save Energy, Save Money. To find out more about HVAC tax credits and energy audit tax credits, call us at 520-625-1234.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone