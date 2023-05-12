Technology has provided new, efficient ways to control indoor comfort while improving air quality. Follow these tips for comfort, improved air quality and potential savings on your utility costs.
• Make sure your attic and walls are properly insulated to prevent hot air from entering.
• Seal any gaps/cracks around windows, doors, and other openings.
• Install energy-efficient shades, blinds/curtains to block out the sun's rays.
• Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs which produce less heat.
• Clear away old leaves/branches from on and around your HVAC system, keeping a 2-foot area cleared around it to prevent debris from blowing into the unit.
• Adjust ceiling fan blades to spin counterclockwise for the summer, which pushes air down and creates a cool breeze. This keeps room temperature consistent and reduces the need for air conditioning.
• Install a programmable thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature when you're away or asleep.
• Plant trees or install awnings to shade areas that receive direct sunlight to reduce the amount of heat entering your home.
Is it time for a new system?
If your HVAC system is not cooling well or runs continuously, it could be time for a new, efficient one. Be aware, though, that the size and type of system is important; bigger isn’t always better. Hire a licensed, reputable professional to evaluate your home’s needs.
For problems with your HVAC system, or to have your cooling system checked before you have a problem this summer, call us at 520.625.1234.
