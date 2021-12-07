If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Ready or not, winter is coming. Here is a checklist of things you can do to optimize your heating system’s efficiency:
____ Clean or replace your air filter
If your filter is dirty and hasn’t been replaced in a while, it will make your furnace run harder than it should. This can drive up your energy bills.
____ Tune-up your heating system
A technician will inspect your furnace or heat pump to ensure the system is clean and in good repair, also making sure it can achieve its manufacturer-rated efficiency. Look for an air conditioning and heating contractor that belongs to the Air Conditioning Contractors of America and employs technicians certified by the North American Technician Excellence (NATE) program.
____ Reverse your ceiling fans
Check to see if your ceiling fan has a reverse switch. If you run the fan blades in a clockwise direction after you turn on your heat, the fan will produce an updraft and push heated air from the ceiling down into the room. This can be helpful in rooms with high ceilings and might allow you to turn down your thermostat for greater energy savings.
____ Clean your air vents
Vacuum your home, including the air vents. This can help prevent blockages and indoor air quality problems. It can also help maintain a comfortable temperature throughout your home. If you notice quite a bit of buildup on your air vents, consider scheduling an air duct cleaning to remove the grit and grime that can be inside the vents.
