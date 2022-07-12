Now more than ever, everyone is looking for ways to save money. But when you see incredibly cheap–even free!--service calls for your heating and cooling system, it’s wise to be wary of such offers.
Too good to be true
You know the saying. When an offer seems too good to be true, it usually is. Trained, certified technicians can cost an employer from $50.00 to $70.00 per hour in salary and benefits.
A company that charges less than their cost will go out of business fast. Unless, that is, the service technician can turn that service call into a profitable visit.
Some HVAC companies put so much pressure on their technicians to make a cheap service call profitable, that long term customer service and fixing the actual problem take a back seat to the lure of big bucks.
Their technicians may over-diagnose problems, or sell something that is not needed, replacing functioning components with unnecessary new ones.
Finding the best
Protect yourself by doing some basic research. Check the company’s ratings on Google and BBB. How long have they been in business? Do they offer verifiable customer testimonials? Are they local? Are their technicians NATE certified?
Reputable contractors can save time and money. Look for one that wants to provide service to you over the long haul, so they know your HVAC system’s history and can offer you sound, honest advice.
Contact us for information or an appointment at 520-625-1234.
