October is a beautiful time to enjoy the outdoors then come back inside to relax. Unfortunately, though, it’s also the time of year that questionable heating and cooling companies start calling with offers to service your system for the fall at a great price.
Don’t let just anyone work on your system.
Having a maintenance check and cleaning for your heating and cooling system is a good idea, especially when the seasons change in spring and fall. If you haven’t used your heating system since last winter, you could experience some issues when you turn it on in the cooler weather. But how do you know the company calling you is reputable and experienced?
Sounds too good to be true?
You know the saying...if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There’s a minimum that good companies have to charge in order to pay their experienced, certified technicians and overhead, so if a company offers you a super low deal, be cautious. Chances are they’ll find questionable repairs to make up for their low-priced “deal.”
Check out the company
Consult the Better Business Bureau, the Registrar of Contractors and online reviews before making an appointment with an unknown business.
