Most people spend their indoor time with others, whether talking with friends in a restaurant, with co-workers in a conference room, entertaining at home or exercising at a Zumba class.
All that exhaled air builds up, increasing the CO2 and causing poor indoor air quality (IAQ). High levels of CO2 can cause headaches, fatigue and more severe symptoms.
The rebreathed fraction
The rebreathed fraction is the portion of air inside a space that one inhales that came out of the respiratory systems of others, or the percent of air you breathe in a space that has previously been breathed in (and out!) by others.
Basically, the rebreathed fraction = (CO2 average indoors - CO2 outdoors)/CO2 exhaled near the mouth, which is approximately 38,000ppm, or 1.3% (904ppm - 400ppm / 38,000). So, 1.3% of each breath you take in that space has already been in the lungs of someone else. Sounds gross, but that fraction is not too bad.
What happens when CO2 is 2000ppm? The rebreathed fraction of air goes to 4.1% in that space. Still not such a high number, but would you drink a glass of water if 4.1% of the water had been in someone else’s mouth? I didn’t think so!
