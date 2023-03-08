We all want to save money these days, so when you see an offer for a super cheap heating or cooling checkup, it’s tempting to try it. How bad could it be?
Actually, it could be a huge mistake.
The math just doesn’t add up.
Businesses have to make a profit on their services if they want to stay in business.
That profit pays for their space, employees’ salaries and benefits, and other operating expenses.
Yet, a trained HVAC technician costs an employer between $50 and $70 per hour. So how can the company afford to offer a $49.95 check-up?
They have to make up the difference.
It’s simple. To make it profitable for them, the business has to direct their technicians to “find” problems that aren’t there so you pay more in parts and labor than the service call – enough to make up for their low advertised price. Unethical? You bet. But it happens all the time.
Find an honest, reputable professional.
Before hiring the cheap contractor, look up their reviews on Google, check their BBB rating, how long they’ve been in business, whether they’re local, and if their technicians are NATE certified. Ask trusted friends and neighbors who they used and had good experiences with.
For an honest company with a sound reputation in the community, call us at 520-625-1234 for an appointment.
